සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Former Homagama District judge sentenced to rigorous imprisonment

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 13:42

Former+Homagama+District+judge+sentenced+to+rigorous+imprisonment
Former district Judge of Homagama Sunil Wickrama Abeysinghe and a police constable who served him as his personal driver were sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment today.

The former district judge and his driver were found guilty of obtaining a bribe of 300 thousand rupees from a hotel owner of Ambulgamuwa in Hanwella in May 2013.

Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi who passed the jail sentences on the two suspects fined them 20 thousand rupees each in addition.

At the same time, they were ordered to return the money to the government.
Colombo - Katunayake expressway reopened for traffic
Colombo - Katunayake expressway reopened for traffic
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 20:05

Colombo - Katunayake expressway which was closed due to a fire in a jungle area in Seeduwa, reopened for traffic. Read More

CC approves Senior Deputy Solicitor General Sobhitha Rajakaruna as Judge of the Appeal Court
CC approves Senior Deputy Solicitor General Sobhitha Rajakaruna as Judge of the Appeal Court
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 19:14

Constitutional Council approves President's recommendation to appoint Snr. Deputy Solicitor General Sobhitha Rajakaruna as a judge of the Appeal Court. Read More

Government withdraws amendments to the interim account as opposition refuse to support
Government withdraws amendments to the interim account as opposition refuse to support
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 18:43

The government withdrew the amendments it added to the Interim Account moved by the previous government today.The Opposition refused to support the government... Read More



Trending News

Katunayake Expressway closed until further notice
20 February 2020
Katunayake Expressway closed until further notice
Former Homagama District judge sentenced to rigorous imprisonment
20 February 2020
Former Homagama District judge sentenced to rigorous imprisonment
Son arrested for plotting to murder his mother
20 February 2020
Son arrested for plotting to murder his mother
SAINDAMARUDU Gazette notification withheld
20 February 2020
SAINDAMARUDU Gazette notification withheld
7 students of a school in Haliela who were on an educational excursion drown resulting in 4 deaths
19 February 2020
7 students of a school in Haliela who were on an educational excursion drown resulting in 4 deaths

International News

At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
20 February 2020
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
17 February 2020
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
17 February 2020
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
15 February 2020
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.