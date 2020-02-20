Former+Homagama+District+judge+sentenced+to+rigorous+imprisonment

Former district Judge of Homagama Sunil Wickrama Abeysinghe and a police constable who served him as his personal driver were sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment today.



The former district judge and his driver were found guilty of obtaining a bribe of 300 thousand rupees from a hotel owner of Ambulgamuwa in Hanwella in May 2013.



Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi who passed the jail sentences on the two suspects fined them 20 thousand rupees each in addition.



At the same time, they were ordered to return the money to the government.