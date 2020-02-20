සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Katunayake Expressway temporarily closed between Katunayake & Ja-Ela

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 13:56

Katunayake Expressway temporarily closed between Katunayake & Ja-Ela due to spread of smoke from a fire in the area
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 15:09

Katunayake Expressway closed until further notice, due to spread of smoke from a fire in the area. Read More

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 14:51

Colombo High Court Trial at Bar rejects indictments served by AG against Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi & 7 others. Read More

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 13:42

Former Homagama District Judge Sunil Abeysinghe & his Personal Security Officer sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment by Colombo HC for accepting... Read More



