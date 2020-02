The 17 suspects of the Rathgama double murder case were remanded until March 4.



The suspects were produced before Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala today.



The 17 suspects, including the former OIC of the Southern Province Special Criminal Investigation Unit, were remanded.



They are accused of kidnapping and murdering Asela Manjula Kumara and Rasith Chinthaka, both residents of Ratna Udagama, Rathgama on the 23rd of January 2019.