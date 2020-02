Six houses have been completely destroyed in a fire that broke out in a line of houses at the south eastern part in Dayagama, Agarapathana.Our correspondents stated that all the items and property in the estate workers' houses were also destroyed.37 persons residing in these houses have been temporarily placed at Dayagama East Tamil Vidyalaya.The cause of the fire is not identified as at yet and the Dayagama police are conducting further investigations.