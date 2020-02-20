Evidence+hearing+of+the+Eknaligoda+court+case+begins+March+11

The Colombo High Court today decided to commence the evidence hearing of the case filed by the Attorney General against 9 officers of the intelligence unit regarding the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.



This was when the case was taken up before a bench comprising of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Gihan Kulatunga.



The court also ordered the witnesses to appear before the court on that day.