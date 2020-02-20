සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Evidence hearing of the Eknaligoda court case begins March 11

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 17:34

Evidence+hearing+of+the+Eknaligoda+court+case+begins+March+11
The Colombo High Court today decided to commence the evidence hearing of the case filed by the Attorney General against 9 officers of the intelligence unit regarding the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.

This was when the case was taken up before a bench comprising of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Gihan Kulatunga.

The court also ordered the witnesses to appear before the court on that day.
Bell 212 helicopter to douse fire – Travel on Katunayake Expressway opened from Peliyagoda to Ja Ela
Bell 212 helicopter to douse fire – Travel on Katunayake Expressway opened from Peliyagoda to Ja Ela
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 17:39

The Police media division states that section from Peliyagoda to Jaela of the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway which was temporarily closed due to a fire... Read More

A person who appeared on behalf of an accused remanded
A person who appeared on behalf of an accused remanded
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 17:42

A person who pleaded guilty for appearing in lieu of an accused in a case filed at the Galle Additional Magistrate's Court has been remanded until 5th... Read More

Colombo - Katunayake Expressway still not opened
Colombo - Katunayake Expressway still not opened
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 17:32

The Hiru correspondents stated that the Colombo-Katunayake road which had been temporarily closed due to the smoke caused by a fire has not been opened... Read More



Trending News

Katunayake Expressway closed until further notice
20 February 2020
Katunayake Expressway closed until further notice
Son arrested for plotting to murder his mother
20 February 2020
Son arrested for plotting to murder his mother
Former Homagama District Judge Sunil Abeysinghe & his PSO sentenced to 16 years
20 February 2020
Former Homagama District Judge Sunil Abeysinghe & his PSO sentenced to 16 years
SAINDAMARUDU Gazette notification withheld
20 February 2020
SAINDAMARUDU Gazette notification withheld
7 students of a school in Haliela who were on an educational excursion drown resulting in 4 deaths
19 February 2020
7 students of a school in Haliela who were on an educational excursion drown resulting in 4 deaths

International News

At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
20 February 2020
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
17 February 2020
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
17 February 2020
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
15 February 2020
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.