Government withdraws amendments to the interim account as opposition refuse to support

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 18:43

The government withdrew the amendments it added to the Interim Account moved by the previous government today.

The Opposition refused to support the government to pass the Interim Account with the amendments of the new government during the party leaders’ meeting held this noon.

The Opposition also made several proposals to be added to the interim account, but the ruling side did not agree to them.

Accordingly, Leader of the House, Dinesh Gunawardana announced that the amendments to the interim account are withdrawn.
Colombo - Katunayake expressway reopened for traffic
Colombo - Katunayake expressway reopened for traffic
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 20:05

Colombo - Katunayake expressway which was closed due to a fire in a jungle area in Seeduwa, reopened for traffic. Read More

CC approves Senior Deputy Solicitor General Sobhitha Rajakaruna as Judge of the Appeal Court
CC approves Senior Deputy Solicitor General Sobhitha Rajakaruna as Judge of the Appeal Court
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 19:14

Constitutional Council approves President's recommendation to appoint Snr. Deputy Solicitor General Sobhitha Rajakaruna as a judge of the Appeal Court. Read More

Bell 212 helicopter to douse fire – Travel on Katunayake Expressway opened from Peliyagoda to Ja Ela
Bell 212 helicopter to douse fire – Travel on Katunayake Expressway opened from Peliyagoda to Ja Ela
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 17:39

The Police media division states that section from Peliyagoda to Jaela of the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway which was temporarily closed due to a fire... Read More



