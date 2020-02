The Auditor General said that he would hold discussions with the Attorney General and take necessary action against those who are causing undue influence on Auditors who prepared a report regarding financial irregularities of Anula Vidyalaya – Nugegoda.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Sunil Handunneththi and Auditor General W P C Wickramarathna expressed these views at the 62nd anniversary celebrations of Sri Lanka Auditors Association.