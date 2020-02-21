සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The body of the abducted Police Constable attached to Kadawatha Police, found from a jungle area

Friday, 21 February 2020 - 8:05

The body of the abducted Police Constable (37) attached to Kadawatha Police, found from a jungle area in Bulugoda, Werahera in Pannala after 5 days
Friday, 21 February 2020 - 8:30

One person died & over 40 injured in an accident involving two buses & a container truck at Naula, Nalanda, along the Dambulla - Matale road. ... Read More

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 20:05

Colombo - Katunayake expressway which was closed due to a fire in a jungle area in Seeduwa, reopened for traffic. Read More

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 19:14

Constitutional Council approves President's recommendation to appoint Snr. Deputy Solicitor General Sobhitha Rajakaruna as a judge of the Appeal Court. Read More



