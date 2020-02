A 10 year old child and a woman have lost their lives and over 45 others sustained injuries in an accident which occurred along the Dambulla – Matale main road in the Nalanda Area.

The accident occurred when a passenger bus which was travelling from Dambulla after a pilgrimage at Sri Pada collided with another private bus.

Police said that negligence of the driver carrying devotees who visited Sri Pada, was the cause for the accident.