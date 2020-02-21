One person died & over 40 injured in an accident involving two buses & a container truck at Naula, Nalanda, along the Dambulla - Matale road.
Friday, 21 February 2020 - 8:30
The body of the abducted Police Constable (37) attached to Kadawatha Police, found from a jungle area in Bulugoda, Werahera in Pannala after 5 days Read More
Colombo - Katunayake expressway which was closed due to a fire in a jungle area in Seeduwa, reopened for traffic. Read More
Constitutional Council approves President's recommendation to appoint Snr. Deputy Solicitor General Sobhitha Rajakaruna as a judge of the Appeal Court. Read More