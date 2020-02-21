Ashu+Marasinghe+urges+the+public+to+send+suitable+persons+to+Parliament

UNP MP Prof. Ashu Marasinghe states that the people should take steps to appoint suitable candidates to parliament.



He made this statement participating at a media briefing held at the UNP headquarters at Sirikotha today.



The MP stated that unfortunate occurrences of incidents in the recent past in parliament, such as the attack with chilli powder, was as a result of electing unsuitable persons to the Parliament.



In the context where no punishments have been issued in spite of inquiries regarding these incidents, the public should be cautious about sending such persons to parliament.



