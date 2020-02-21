Presidential+Commission+of+Inquiry+to+investigate+incidents+of+political+revenge+extends+deadline+to+receive+complaints

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate incidents of political revenge have extended the deadline to receive complaints until March 6.
The complaint receiving deadline was yesterday.
The Commission was appointed by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to investigate incidents of alleged political revenge that occurred between January 8, 2015 and November 16, 2015.
