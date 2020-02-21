A+Japanese+naval+ship+arrives+at+the+Port+of+Colombo

Takanami vessel belonging to the Japanese Navy arrived at the Port of Colombo today.
The media unit of the Navy stated that they have welcomed the ship which arrived with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
The Commander of the ship, Commander Yuchi Nihara, and the officers met with Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe, Commander Western Naval Area, and have discussed important bilateral matters.
