Water cut due to power failure around Wattala, Gampaha and Kelaniya

Urgent water cut in Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Gampaha & Seeduwa, due to a power failure
Friday, 21 February 2020 - 14:13
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that a group of politicians with better experiences than their opposition counterparts are working for the Government.... Read More
The main suspect in the murder of the police constable attached to the Kadawatha police station, Sudda, has confessed to the police that he committed the... Read More
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube. Read More