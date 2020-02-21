Supply+of+drinking+water+limited+due+to+dry+weather.+No+heavy+rain+until+mid+March

The national water supply and drainage board says that there is a need for a restricted supply of drinking water owing to the dry season experienced around the country.



Therefore the board noted that low pressure could be experienced when distributing water to consumers in high land areas.



The board requested the public to use water sparingly.



Furthermore the board noted that due to the dry season certain areas will receive an interrupted water supply.



The board requests consumers to register free for the information service by sending an sms to 0719 399 999.



Meanwhile the water supply remains interrupted in several areas due to an unexpected power failure at a water treatment plant.



Accordingly water supply has been suspended in Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Seeduwa, Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe and several areas in Gampaha.



Meanwhile the met department said that the current dry season will continue until the second week of March.