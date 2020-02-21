Deployment+of+military+personnel+to+maintain+public+order+extended

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has issued an extraordinary gazette notification extending the deployment of armed forces personnel to maintain public order in all districts of the island.
It is an extension of the security measures adopted by the government to ensure the security of the country subsequent to the Easter Attack.
The relevant gazette notification has been issued yesterday to be in effect from tomorrow.
