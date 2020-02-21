Three-wheeler+suspected+of+being+used+in+the+abduction+of+Kadawatha+Police+Constable+located

The three-wheeler suspected to have been used to abduct the constable of the Kadawatha police station has been located from the Bulugahawatta area along the Pannala – Yakwila, Werahera road.



A high-ranking police officer who is investigating the case stated that the three-wheeler was located based on information obtained from a suspect arrested in connection with the murder.



The body of the constable who was abducted five days ago was found by the Kelaniya Division Criminal Investigation Department today.



