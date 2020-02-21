Applications+issued+for+renewal+of+Firearms+Licenses

The Ministry of Defense stated that those who wish to obtain firearms permits can obtain the necessary applications through their Ministry website.
The applications for registration of private security companies can also be obtained from the same website.
A deadline was announced recently for the return of illegal firearms, and operations are underway to locate unlicensed firearms that have not been returned during this period.
