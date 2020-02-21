Online+lessons+for+students+from+Wuhan

Several students who arrived from Wuhan, China, have been given the opportunity to follow their selected courses of study from Wuhan University and Central University for Science and Technology in China through online classes.
It is stated that the two universities have given this opportunity for the students since the Corvid--19 virus situation has not yet been settled.
