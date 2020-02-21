UNP+request+to+hold+Bodhi+Pooja+for+the+party

Meanwhile parliamentarian Field Martial Sarath Fonseka said that he is disgusted by the party’s working committee.
Friday, 21 February 2020 - 19:18
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that a group of politicians with better experiences than their opposition counterparts are working for the Government.... Read More
The main suspect in the murder of the police constable attached to the Kadawatha police station, Sudda, has confessed to the police that he committed the... Read More
Several students who arrived from Wuhan, China, have been given the opportunity to follow their selected courses of study from Wuhan University and Central... Read More