Revelation+regarding+inaction+against+Turkish+Terrorists+in+Sri+Lanka

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission Investigating the Easter Sunday Attacks that even though a confidential set of documents were forwarded to Sri Lanka in 2016, regarding Turkey’s FETO terrorist group being active in Sri Lanka, no action had been taken.

Acting Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and Acting Deputy Director of the Ministry of External Affairs testified before the Commission yesterday.

When questioned as to whether a confidential dossier was received, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Malika Srimathi said no, but said that it had been sent to the IGP Pujith Jayasundara by a coordinating officer of the Ministry of Law and Order without following the due process.

The dossier had said that 50 Turkish terrorists had been in Sri Lanka.