UNP+led+Alliance+to+announce+symbol+after+March+2nd

UNP Parliamentarian Ashok Abeysinghe says that the symbol of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will be announced after the 2nd of March.
Speaking to our news team the MP said that parliament will most likely be dissolved on March 2nd.
Saturday, 22 February 2020 - 8:30
UNP Parliamentarian Ashok Abeysinghe says that the symbol of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will be announced after the 2nd of March.
Speaking to our news team the MP said that parliament will most likely be dissolved on March 2nd.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against West Indies in the 1st ODI, played at SSC. Read More
The Ministry of External Affairs said that even though COVID-19 has been rapidly spreading in Korea, no Sri Lankans have been affected thus far. The Sri... Read More
A 3 member committee has been appointed to look in to the recent deaths of 4 students who had drowned while on an education excursion. Uva Province Education... Read More