Yet another suspect into the murder of a constable attached to the kadawatha police station has been arrested by the police.

The suspect identified as Bunty is a 20 year old resident of the Oliyamulla area in Wattala.

Police stated that Bunty was arrested subsequent to information received by one of the suspects who were arrested earlier.

Furthermore two swords used in the murder and 5 mobile phones have also been confiscated by the police.