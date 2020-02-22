Minister+Dinesh+to+address+the+Geneva+human+rights+council+on+Wednesday

Co cabinet spokesperson minister Ramesh Pathirana says that even though Sri Lanka withdraws from co-sponsoring the Geneva Human Rights Council Resolution the reconciliation process will continue.



A cabinet decision was made recently to withdraw from co-sponsoring the Geneva Human Rights Council Resolution 30/1 and 40/1 on the grounds that it his harmful for the sovereignty of the country.



The 43rd session of the UN human rights council is scheduled to take place from the 24th of this month to the 20th of March.



Minister of foreign affairs Dinesh Gunawardena is scheduled to address the council on the 26th of this month.