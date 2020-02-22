Ravi, Sajith and Maddumabandara meets in Colombo

A meeting has taken place in Colombo yesterday between opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and deputy leader MP Ravi Karunanayake regarding a party symbol for the Samagi Janabala wegaya lead by the UNP.



The meeting has taken place at the residence of MP Ravi Karunanayake in Colombo.



It was reported that the general secretary of the Samagi Janabala wegaya MP Ranjith Maddumabandara and the secretary of the New democratic front Shermila Perera were also present at the meeting.



The swan symbol currently belongs to the new democratic front.



Meanwhile speaking to us MP Ashok Abeysinghe said that symbol of the new alliance will be announced after the 2nd of next month.