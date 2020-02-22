Maximum+retailed+price+of+190+rupees+declared+for+imported+big+onions

The gazette notification in this regard is yet to be issued.
Saturday, 22 February 2020 - 17:29
A heated situation has arisen last evening when UNP’s national organizer MP Naveen Dissanayake arrived at a location where the urban development... Read More
The samagi janabala wegaya lead by the UNP is yet to arrive at a final decision regarding a symbol to contest the upcoming general election.The new democratic... Read More
Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says resolving the current financial crisis is not an issue for his government.He made this comment while addressing the... Read More