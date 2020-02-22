No agreement regarding the swan symbol for UNP’s new alliance - Discussion regarding an alternative symbol

The samagi janabala wegaya lead by the UNP is yet to arrive at a final decision regarding a symbol to contest the upcoming general election.



The new democratic front who owns the swan symbol noted that they have not arrived at a final decision regarding the request made by the samagi janabala wegaya to use the swan symbol.



The secretary of the new democratic front Shaamilaa Perera said that the party’s executive meeting will arrive at a decision in this regard.



However when we inquired in this regard MP Ashok Abeysinghe said that they are discussing about alternative symbols which could be used if the samagi janabala wegaya fails to obtain the swan symbol.