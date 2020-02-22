සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No agreement regarding the swan symbol for UNP’s new alliance - Discussion regarding an alternative symbol

Saturday, 22 February 2020 - 18:37

No+agreement+regarding+the+swan+symbol+for+UNP%E2%80%99s+new+alliance+-+Discussion+regarding+an+alternative+symbol
The samagi janabala wegaya lead by the UNP is yet to arrive at a final decision regarding a symbol to contest the upcoming general election.

The new democratic front who owns the swan symbol noted that they have not arrived at a final decision regarding the request made by the samagi janabala wegaya to use the swan symbol.

The secretary of the new democratic front Shaamilaa Perera said that the party’s executive meeting will arrive at a decision in this regard.

However when we inquired in this regard MP Ashok Abeysinghe said that they are discussing about alternative symbols which could be used if the samagi janabala wegaya fails to obtain the swan symbol.
MP Naveen heats up Nuwara-Eliya
MP Naveen heats up Nuwara-Eliya
Saturday, 22 February 2020 - 18:40

A heated situation has arisen last evening when UNP’s national organizer MP Naveen Dissanayake arrived at a location where the urban development... Read More

Prime minister says the financial crisis can be resolved
Prime minister says the financial crisis can be resolved
Saturday, 22 February 2020 - 18:35

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says resolving the current financial crisis is not an issue for his government.He made this comment while addressing the... Read More

Maximum retailed price of 190 rupees declared for imported big onions
Maximum retailed price of 190 rupees declared for imported big onions
Saturday, 22 February 2020 - 17:29

The consumer affairs authority has decided to impose a maximum retail price of 190 rupees per kilo of imported big onions.The gazette notification in this... Read More



Trending News

Maximum retailed price of 190 rupees declared for imported big onions
22 February 2020
Maximum retailed price of 190 rupees declared for imported big onions
Another suspect of the Kadawatha constable’s murder arrested
22 February 2020
Another suspect of the Kadawatha constable’s murder arrested
Ravi, Sajith and Maddumabandara meets in Colombo
22 February 2020
Ravi, Sajith and Maddumabandara meets in Colombo
3 member committee to look in to Hali Ela students who drowned
22 February 2020
3 member committee to look in to Hali Ela students who drowned
Revelation regarding inaction against Turkish Terrorists in Sri Lanka
22 February 2020
Revelation regarding inaction against Turkish Terrorists in Sri Lanka

International News

'Narrowing window' to contain Covid 19 outbreak, WHO says
22 February 2020
'Narrowing window' to contain Covid 19 outbreak, WHO says
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
20 February 2020
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
17 February 2020
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
17 February 2020
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.