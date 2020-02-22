MP+Naveen+heats+up+Nuwara-Eliya

A heated situation has arisen last evening when UNP’s national organizer MP Naveen Dissanayake arrived at a location where the urban development authority was attempting to remove a mobile restaurant set up near the Gregory lake in Nuwara-eliya.



The restaurant has been notified to be vacated as the tax period ended last December.



Therefore a group of officials from the urban development authority has arrived to remove the restaurant.



Thereafter the additional director of the Nuwara Eliya urban development authority who arrived at the location held discussion regarding the situation and the restaurant was requested to be removed within 48 hours.



