Last phases of Southern Expressway extension to be opened today

Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 7:53

Last+phases+of+Southern+Expressway+extension+to+be+opened+today
The last two phases of the Southern Expressway extension from Matara to Hambanthota will be opened today, enabling direct travel from Colombo to Hambantota on the expressway.

The 21.8 kilometer of road from Barawakumbuka to Mattala via Andarawewa and the 16.6 kilometer section from Andarawewa to Hambantota of the Southern Expressway will be opened for public travel.

The completion of the first and second phases of the Southern Expressway extension from Matara to Barawakumbuka sets up an expressway system for direct travel from Colombo airport at Katunayake to Mattala airport in Hambantota through the connection to Colombo-Katunayake Expressway and Outer Circular Highway.

Construction of Extension of Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota including Expressway link to Mattala was completed in four phases.

In the first phase, 30 km section from Matara to Beliatta, 26 km section from Beliatta to Barawakumbuka in the second phase, 15 km from Barawakumbuka to Andarawewa in the third phase and 25 km from Andarawewa to Hambantota and Mattala in the fourth phase were constructed.
