270 thousand new votes for the General Election

Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 7:54

The elections commission says The 2019 voters list has been certified and it will be used for the forthcoming General election.

The commission further stated that 270 thousand new voters have been added to the list.

196 MP’s will be elected to parliament while 22 MP’s will be elected from the National list.
