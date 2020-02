South Korea says the number of new coronavirus cases in the country has more than doubled in one day.



Officials said yesterday that 229 new cases had been confirmed since Friday, raising the total to 433.



In a televised address, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun described the situation as "grave".



Many of the new cases are linked to a hospital and to a religious group near the south-eastern city of Daegu, authorities have said.



Two patients in South Korea have died so far and there are fears the number will rise.