Elections Commission summons Party Secretaries - Provincial council elections 2 months post the General Election

Minister Nimal Siri Pala De silva says Provincial council elections will be held 2 months after the General Election.



He stated this addressing a meeting held in Mahiyanganaya yesterday.



Meanwhile an elections commission spokesperson stated that party secretaries will be summoned to the commission on the 26th of February to discuss regarding the forthcoming general election.



The elections commission says The 2019 voters list has been certified and it will be used for the forthcoming General election.



The commission further stated that 270 thousand new voters have been added to the list.



196 MP’s will be elected to parliament while 22 MP’s will be elected from the National list.



