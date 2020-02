Two deaths from the new coronavirus have sparked fears throughout northern Italy, as towns shuttered shops and schools to try to halt a rise in new infections.



Italy became the first country in Europe to report the death of one of its own nationals from the virus, triggering a lockdown in around a dozen towns.



A 77-year-old woman died today near the small town of Codogno in Lombardy in the north, a day after a 78-year-old retired bricklayer succumbed to the virus in the neighbouring region of Veneto.



In Lombardy, health officials confirmed 39 cases of the virus that first emerged in China, now known as COVID-19, with another 12 cases in Veneto.