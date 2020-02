The fourth phase of the Southern Expressway from Godagama, Matara to Barawakumbuka was opened this afternoon.

This was under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka was also present at the occasion.

Accordingly the public will be able to travel from Kottawa to Hambanthota within abput two and a half hours.