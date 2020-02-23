සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000

Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 18:38

Passengers+from+South+Korea+to+be+on+observation+for+14+days-+Corona+affected+exceed+78%2C000

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that starting from today all passengers arriving from South Korea will undergo special inspection and will be under observation for 14 days.

He noted that accordingly 246 passengers who arrived in the island in an aircraft belonging to the Korean airlines early this morning were inspected.

Meanwhile South Korea raised its alert on the coronavirus to the highest level today after reporting three more deaths and 169 new infections.

The national toll of 602 cases is now the highest outside China, apart from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Furthermore in Italy which has a large Sri Lankan population, 10 towns including Padua, Cremona and Lodi have been closed down due to rapid spread of covid-19.

Cases of the new coronavirus in Italy, the most affected country in Europe, rose to nearly 80 yesterday, killing two people.

Covid-19 has infected over 78,000 people across 30 countries. The death toll has increased to 2461.

 

Muslim congress leader ready for an alliance with the TNA and JVP
Muslim congress leader ready for an alliance with the TNA and JVP
Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 18:41

Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress MP Rauff Hakeem says that discussions are underway to create an alliance with the JVP and the TNA to contest the... Read More

Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 16:45

The fourth phase of the Southern Expressway from Godagama, Matara to Barawakumbuka was opened this afternoon. This was under the patronage of President... Read More

Task force appointed to evaluate the progress of CID investigations on Easter Sunday attacks
Task force appointed to evaluate the progress of CID investigations on Easter Sunday attacks
Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 18:42

The Defence Ministry has established a Task Force to monitor the on-going investigation by the CID into last year’s Easter Sunday terrorist attacks... Read More



Trending News

Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
23 February 2020
Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
Elections Commission summons Party Secretaries - Provincial council elections 2 months post the General Election
23 February 2020
Elections Commission summons Party Secretaries - Provincial council elections 2 months post the General Election
Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
23 February 2020
Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
6 arrested in Piliyandala with 500gms of heroin
22 February 2020
6 arrested in Piliyandala with 500gms of heroin
Last phases of Southern Expressway extension to be opened today
23 February 2020
Last phases of Southern Expressway extension to be opened today

International News

A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
'Narrowing window' to contain Covid 19 outbreak, WHO says
22 February 2020
'Narrowing window' to contain Covid 19 outbreak, WHO says
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
20 February 2020
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.