SLTB bus collides with van on A9 road - Four killed several injured

Four people were killed and several others injured when a SLTB bus and a van collided on the Kandy-Jaffna (A-9) main road in Omanthai.It is reported that a group of people angered by the accident have set the bus on fire.
Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 21:47
