සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

SLTB bus collides with van on A9 road - Four killed several injured

Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 21:47

SLTB+bus+collides+with+van+on+A9+road+-+Four+killed+several+injured

Four people were killed and several others injured when a SLTB bus and a van collided on the Kandy-Jaffna (A-9) main road in Omanthai.

It is reported that a group of people angered by the accident have set the bus on fire.

Muslim congress leader ready for an alliance with the TNA and JVP
Muslim congress leader ready for an alliance with the TNA and JVP
Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 18:41

Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress MP Rauff Hakeem says that discussions are underway to create an alliance with the JVP and the TNA to contest the... Read More

Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 18:38

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that starting from today all passengers arriving from South Korea will undergo special inspection... Read More

Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
Sunday, 23 February 2020 - 16:45

The fourth phase of the Southern Expressway from Godagama, Matara to Barawakumbuka was opened this afternoon. This was under the patronage of President... Read More



Trending News

SLTB bus collides with van on A9 road - Four killed several injured
23 February 2020
SLTB bus collides with van on A9 road - Four killed several injured
Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
23 February 2020
Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
23 February 2020
Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
Elections Commission summons Party Secretaries - Provincial council elections 2 months post the General Election
23 February 2020
Elections Commission summons Party Secretaries - Provincial council elections 2 months post the General Election
Last phases of Southern Expressway extension to be opened today
23 February 2020
Last phases of Southern Expressway extension to be opened today

International News

A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
'Narrowing window' to contain Covid 19 outbreak, WHO says
22 February 2020
'Narrowing window' to contain Covid 19 outbreak, WHO says
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
20 February 2020
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.