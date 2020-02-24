සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will be open from midnight today

Monday, 24 February 2020 - 6:42

Southern++Expressway+from+Matara+to+Hambantota+will+be+open+from+midnight+today
Extended Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will be open for traffic, including bus services, from midnight today (Monday)
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad submits his resignation
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad submits his resignation
Monday, 24 February 2020 - 12:11

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (94) has submitted his resignation to the king, amid talks of forming a new coalition to govern the country Read More

US President Donald Trump arrives in India
US President Donald Trump arrives in India
Monday, 24 February 2020 - 11:48

United States President Donald Trump arrived at Ahmedabad, for his first official trip to India Read More

New office train from Pilimatalawa to Wattegama from today
New office train from Pilimatalawa to Wattegama from today
Monday, 24 February 2020 - 11:19

The Railway Department stated that a new office train between Pilimatalawa and Wattegama has been added to the railway network from today. According to... Read More



Trending News

5 killed in an accident in Omanthai, 21 injured
23 February 2020
5 killed in an accident in Omanthai, 21 injured
Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
23 February 2020
Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will be open from midnight today
24 February 2020
Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will be open from midnight today
Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
23 February 2020
Matara-Hambanthota stretch on Southern expressway opened to public
Revelations made regarding an Indo- Sri Lanka human trafficking racket
24 February 2020
Revelations made regarding an Indo- Sri Lanka human trafficking racket

International News

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad submits his resignation
24 February 2020
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad submits his resignation
US President Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
US President Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.