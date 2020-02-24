Train services along the main line will be delayed due to a signal failure between Alawwa & Polgahawela: Railway Main Control Room
Monday, 24 February 2020 - 7:12
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (94) has submitted his resignation to the king, amid talks of forming a new coalition to govern the country Read More
United States President Donald Trump arrived at Ahmedabad, for his first official trip to India Read More
The Railway Department stated that a new office train between Pilimatalawa and Wattegama has been added to the railway network from today. According to... Read More