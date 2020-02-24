Malaysian+PM+Mahathir+Mohamad+submits+his+resignation

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (94) has submitted his resignation to the king, amid talks of forming a new coalition to govern the country
Monday, 24 February 2020 - 12:11
United States President Donald Trump arrived at Ahmedabad, for his first official trip to India Read More
The Railway Department stated that a new office train between Pilimatalawa and Wattegama has been added to the railway network from today. According to... Read More
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Parliament of Sri Lanka and the University Grants Commission to establish an academic research... Read More