Preparation+to+delay+sending+Sri+lankan+workers+to+South+Korea.

China's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 2,592 after the National Health Commission reported 150 more fatalities, all but one in the epicentre of Hubei province.



The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland is now 77 thousand 150.



Meanwhile, South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases today taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it the world's largest total outside China.



Two more people have also died from COVID-19, taking the nationwide toll to seven.



However, no coronavirus contracted Sri Lankan has been discovered from South Korea as yet.

Deputy General Manager of the Sri Lankan foreign Employment Bureau Hemantha Wijerathna said that Sri Lankan expatriates can obtain any information from the Sri Lankan Embassy in South Korea.