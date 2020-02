The government Analyst has informed the Nugegoda Magistrate Court that the final report on the voice test of MP Ranjan Ramanayake could be collected.



A spokesman said that the Magistrate court was informed regarding the matter this morning.



The voice of MP Ranjan Ramanayake was tested to ascertain the authenticity of certain telephone conversations alleged to have been taken place between Ramanayake and certain judges.



It is reported that the Government Analyst’s tests have confirmed that the tested voice is of Ramanayake.



MP Ranjan Ramanayake is currently in remand in connection with influencing the function of judges.