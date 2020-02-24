සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

JVP rejects Hakeem’s proposal

Monday, 24 February 2020 - 13:00

JVP+rejects+Hakeem%E2%80%99s+proposal
The JVP states that their party does not have a need to form an alliance with the Muslim Congress for the next general election.

The Member of the Political Bureau of the JVP Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayatissa stated that this was a tactic used by the leader of the Muslim Congress, Rauf Hakeem.

The JVP issuing a statement stated that that there is no truth regarding the formation of an alliance and that this is only a concept of parliamentarian Rauff Hakeem.

The communique further states that there has been no discussion regarding contesting as an alliance with the Tamil National Alliance and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress.
 
SLMC Leader Rauff Hakeem stated in Kandy yesterday that they would be discussing with the Tamil National Alliance and the JVP, with regard to forming an alliance at the next general election.
Military Police deployed to ease traffic congestion in Colombo
Military Police deployed to ease traffic congestion in Colombo
Monday, 24 February 2020 - 17:05

Military police have been deployed to ease traffic congestion in the city with effect from today according to an order given by the President. Read More

Summons issued for the 4th time on former Navy Commander Karannagoda
Summons issued for the 4th time on former Navy Commander Karannagoda
Monday, 24 February 2020 - 13:01

The Colombo Permanent High Court at Bar issued  summons on Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda.The summons was issued through the Defence Secretary... Read More

Government analyst writes to the court about Ranjan’s voice.
Government analyst writes to the court about Ranjan’s voice.
Monday, 24 February 2020 - 13:02

The government Analyst has informed the Nugegoda Magistrate Court that the final report on the voice test of MP Ranjan Ramanayake could be collected.A... Read More



Trending News

5 killed in an accident in Omanthai, 21 injured
23 February 2020
5 killed in an accident in Omanthai, 21 injured
Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will be open from midnight today
24 February 2020
Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will be open from midnight today
Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
23 February 2020
Passengers from South Korea to be on observation for 14 days- Corona affected exceed 78,000
Military Police deployed to ease traffic congestion in Colombo
24 February 2020
Military Police deployed to ease traffic congestion in Colombo
Revelations made regarding an Indo- Sri Lanka human trafficking racket
24 February 2020
Revelations made regarding an Indo- Sri Lanka human trafficking racket

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.