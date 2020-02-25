Patalees driver says he wasn’t driving the vehicle, when the accident occurred

The driver of MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka, Dilum Thusitha Kumara has stated that he surrendered to the police according to advise received with regard to the accident which occurred in 2016 in Rajagiriya causing critical injuries to a youth and he stated that he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

This was revealed through a report submitted to the Colombo crimes division.

On the 28th of February 2016 , a Jeep belonging to then cabinet minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka met with an accident with a motorcycle resulting in critical injuries to a youth named Sandeep Sampath.

Driver of Patalee Champika Ranawaka came forward as the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

However, Dilum Thusitha Kumara who has been named as the second suspect connected to the incident, gave a confidential statement for over an hour on the 29th of January at the magistrates official chambers.

The case against the MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka and Dilum Thusitha Kumara who was his driver, was taken up before the Colombo additional magistrate, Kanchana Neranjani Silva yesterday.

During which, the deputy solicitor general, Dileepa Peries appearing on behalf of the attorney General, stated that the driver Dilum Kumara was in hiding until 14th of December at the residence of MP Patalee Champika Ranawake in Battaramulla according to the CCD.

Meanwhile, the CCD has submitted a report regarding the incident to courts.

The report notes that according to the statements recorded from the suspect initially, he had stated that he was driving the vehicle during the time of the incident, but according to the statement obtained on the 4th of January, he had informed that the statement he had given previously is untrue.

The report further notes that the suspect had stated so, as advised by another driver of MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka, named Nishantha Pradeep Alwis.

The suspect had added that while he was on his way to the residence of Patalee Champika Ranawaka to pick his wife, he received a phone call around 10 pm from Nishantha Pradeep Alwis, stating that the ministers vehicle had met with an accident and to immediately go to the borella police.

The report submitted by the CCD further notes that the suspect had stated that upon his arrival the vehicle which had met with the accident K.T. 7545 had arrived at the Borella police and Alwis had handed over the jeep to him near the gate.

Following this, Dilum Thusitha Kumara had noted that he had taken the vehicle to the Borella police as advised by the Nishantha Pradeep Alwis, and quote” that the vehicle driven by the minister met with an accident. Take the vehicle and surrender to the police” unquote.

The CCD report further notes that Dilum Thusitha Kumara had given the statement as he was advised stating that he was driving the vehicle during the time of the accident.

The suspect had added, that he had visited Minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka upon receiving bail and the minister had assured that nothing would happen to him and not to fear.

Meanwhile, deputy solicitor general, Dileep Peries had informed Colombo additional magistrate, Neranjana de Silva yesterday that the security officers of former minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka had given misleading statements to the police regarding the accident which occurred in Rajagiriya and to reconsider them as witnesses.