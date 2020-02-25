සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Patalees driver says he wasn’t driving the vehicle, when the accident occurred

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 7:59

Patalees+driver+says+he+wasn%E2%80%99t+driving+the+vehicle%2C+when+the+accident+occurred

The driver of MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka, Dilum Thusitha Kumara has stated that he surrendered to the police according to advise received with regard to the accident which occurred in 2016 in Rajagiriya causing critical injuries to a youth and he stated that he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

This was revealed through a report submitted to the Colombo crimes division.

On the 28th of February 2016 , a Jeep belonging to then cabinet minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka met with an accident with a motorcycle resulting in critical injuries to a youth named Sandeep Sampath.

Driver of Patalee Champika Ranawaka came forward as the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

However, Dilum Thusitha Kumara who has been named as the second suspect connected to the incident, gave a confidential statement for over an hour on the 29th of January at the magistrates official chambers.

The case against the MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka and Dilum Thusitha Kumara who was his driver, was taken up before the Colombo additional magistrate, Kanchana Neranjani Silva yesterday.

During which, the deputy solicitor general, Dileepa Peries appearing on behalf of the attorney General, stated that the driver Dilum Kumara was in hiding until 14th of December at the residence of MP Patalee Champika Ranawake in Battaramulla according to the CCD.

Meanwhile, the CCD has submitted a report regarding the incident to courts.

The report notes that according to the statements recorded from the suspect initially, he had stated that he was driving the vehicle during the time of the incident, but according to the statement obtained on the 4th of January, he had informed that the statement he had given previously is untrue.

The report further notes that the suspect had stated so, as advised by another driver of MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka, named Nishantha Pradeep Alwis.

The suspect had added that while he was on his way to the residence of Patalee Champika Ranawaka to pick his wife, he received a phone call around 10 pm from Nishantha Pradeep Alwis, stating that the ministers vehicle had met with an accident and to immediately go to the borella police.

The report submitted by the CCD further notes that the suspect had stated that upon his arrival the vehicle which had met with the accident K.T. 7545 had arrived at the Borella police and Alwis had handed over the jeep to him near the gate.

Following this, Dilum Thusitha Kumara had noted that he had taken the vehicle to the Borella police as advised by the Nishantha Pradeep Alwis, and quote” that the vehicle driven by the minister met with an accident. Take the vehicle and surrender to the police” unquote.

The CCD report further notes that Dilum Thusitha Kumara had given the statement as he was advised stating that he was driving the vehicle during the time of the accident.

The suspect had added, that he had visited Minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka upon receiving bail and the minister had assured that nothing would happen to him and not to fear.

Meanwhile, deputy solicitor general, Dileep Peries had informed Colombo additional magistrate, Neranjana de Silva yesterday that the security officers of former minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka had given misleading statements to the police regarding the accident which occurred in Rajagiriya and to reconsider them as witnesses.

Fire in Rajagiriya - Sri Lanka Airforce deployed to douse fire
Fire in Rajagiriya - Sri Lanka Airforce deployed to douse fire
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:39

A fire has erupted at a marshy land on the Rajagiriya-Buthgamuwa road. Air Force Spokesperson Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne told the Hiru news team that... Read More

Bread prices reduced by five rupees
Bread prices reduced by five rupees
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:15

The All Ceylon Bakery Owners Association has decided to reduce the price of 450g of bread by five rupees.  Read More

Several countries to take steps to contain Coronavirus
Several countries to take steps to contain Coronavirus
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:21

With more than 80,000 coronavirus patients worldwide, the most affected countries have stepped up their efforts to contain the virus. So far 2,701 deaths... Read More



Trending News

MILITARY POLICE TO CONTROL TRAFFIC IN COLOMBO
24 February 2020
MILITARY POLICE TO CONTROL TRAFFIC IN COLOMBO
4TH CORONAVIRUS DEATH REPORTS FROM ITALY, VIRUS CONTRACTED NUMBER RISES TO 833 IN SOUTH KOREA
24 February 2020
4TH CORONAVIRUS DEATH REPORTS FROM ITALY, VIRUS CONTRACTED NUMBER RISES TO 833 IN SOUTH KOREA
SAJITH EXTENDS AN INVITATION TO SLFP
24 February 2020
SAJITH EXTENDS AN INVITATION TO SLFP
Relief in water bill for consumers in Kalutara that received Salt Mixed Water
25 February 2020
Relief in water bill for consumers in Kalutara that received Salt Mixed Water
Patalees driver says he wasn’t driving the vehicle, when the accident occurred
25 February 2020
Patalees driver says he wasn’t driving the vehicle, when the accident occurred

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.