Government completes 100 days in office

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 7:56

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa completes 100 days today since assuming duties as President.

During the period passed the government had focussed on fulfilling people’s hopes with priority given to Prosperity Vision policy statement. 

Developing 1000 schools as national schools for the enhancement of education and the future generation and introducing a programme of preparing graduate youths for employment when they reach the 20-year age mark are among these.

Similarly the Presidential Media Division said that  the programme of economic uplift by creating 100 thousand jobs under a task force for unqualified youths of poor families is being  implemented from January 15th.

In addition programmes for providing employment to all employment seeking graduates and diploma-holders are also currently being implemented.

