First+executive+council+meeting+of+the+Sri+Lanka+Nidahas+Podu+Sandanaya+today

The Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya first executive council meeting is scheduled to be held at Temple Trees today under the co-chair of its leader Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and its Chairman, former president Maithripala Sirisena.

Practical problems that crop up in contesting the general election jointly and in selecting candidates for it are also due to be discussed at this meeting Officials including Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya Secretary, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, national organisers Minister Vimal Weerawansa and State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera are also lined up for participating in this discussion.