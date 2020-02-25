සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lankan in Italy not infected with Covid -19

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 13:09

Sri+Lankan+in+Italy+not+infected+with+Covid+-19

The Ministry of Foreign relations states that information concerning the Sri Lankan community, especially in the Lombardy region, in Italy are being monitored with the spread of the Covid – 19 (Coronavirus) in Italy.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Rome and the Consulate in Milan are closely monitoring the situation and are coordinating the safety measures of the Sri Lankans.

However, according to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Rome and Milan no Sri Lankans in Italy have been infected with the Covid -19 virus.

More than 104,000 Sri Lankans live in Italy, and about 60 percent of them are concentrated in the Lombardy region, where the virus is spreading.

 The Ministry of Foreign relations  further stated that the Sri Lankan embassies are communicating with the Italian health authorities and exchanging information  with the Sri Lankan temples and community leaders.
Fire in Rajagiriya - Sri Lanka Airforce deployed to douse fire
Fire in Rajagiriya - Sri Lanka Airforce deployed to douse fire
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:39

A fire has erupted at a marshy land on the Rajagiriya-Buthgamuwa road. Air Force Spokesperson Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne told the Hiru news team that... Read More

Bread prices reduced by five rupees
Bread prices reduced by five rupees
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:15

The All Ceylon Bakery Owners Association has decided to reduce the price of 450g of bread by five rupees.  Read More

Several countries to take steps to contain Coronavirus
Several countries to take steps to contain Coronavirus
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:21

With more than 80,000 coronavirus patients worldwide, the most affected countries have stepped up their efforts to contain the virus. So far 2,701 deaths... Read More



Trending News

MILITARY POLICE TO CONTROL TRAFFIC IN COLOMBO
24 February 2020
MILITARY POLICE TO CONTROL TRAFFIC IN COLOMBO
4TH CORONAVIRUS DEATH REPORTS FROM ITALY, VIRUS CONTRACTED NUMBER RISES TO 833 IN SOUTH KOREA
24 February 2020
4TH CORONAVIRUS DEATH REPORTS FROM ITALY, VIRUS CONTRACTED NUMBER RISES TO 833 IN SOUTH KOREA
SAJITH EXTENDS AN INVITATION TO SLFP
24 February 2020
SAJITH EXTENDS AN INVITATION TO SLFP
Relief in water bill for consumers in Kalutara that received Salt Mixed Water
25 February 2020
Relief in water bill for consumers in Kalutara that received Salt Mixed Water
Patalees driver says he wasn’t driving the vehicle, when the accident occurred
25 February 2020
Patalees driver says he wasn’t driving the vehicle, when the accident occurred

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.