සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Relief in water bill for consumers in Kalutara that received Salt Mixed Water

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 13:12

Relief+in+water+bill+for+consumers+in+Kalutara+that+received+Salt+Mixed+Water

The attention of the Ministry of Water Supply and Drainage has been drawn towards releasing people from paying their water bills in several areas in Kalutara that received salt mixed water.

State Minister in charge of the subject Vasudeva Nanayakkara informed the Hiru news team that he had proposed to the Water Supply and Drainage Board to provide relief to the consumers who have been affected.

 Around 215,525 people living in Kalutara, Beruwala, Panadura and Dodamgoda Divisional Secretariat areas are facing difficulties due to sea water being mixed with the water in the Kalu Ganga.

 
Fire in Rajagiriya - Sri Lanka Airforce deployed to douse fire
Fire in Rajagiriya - Sri Lanka Airforce deployed to douse fire
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:39

A fire has erupted at a marshy land on the Rajagiriya-Buthgamuwa road. Air Force Spokesperson Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne told the Hiru news team that... Read More

Bread prices reduced by five rupees
Bread prices reduced by five rupees
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:15

The All Ceylon Bakery Owners Association has decided to reduce the price of 450g of bread by five rupees.  Read More

Several countries to take steps to contain Coronavirus
Several countries to take steps to contain Coronavirus
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 15:21

With more than 80,000 coronavirus patients worldwide, the most affected countries have stepped up their efforts to contain the virus. So far 2,701 deaths... Read More



Trending News

MILITARY POLICE TO CONTROL TRAFFIC IN COLOMBO
24 February 2020
MILITARY POLICE TO CONTROL TRAFFIC IN COLOMBO
4TH CORONAVIRUS DEATH REPORTS FROM ITALY, VIRUS CONTRACTED NUMBER RISES TO 833 IN SOUTH KOREA
24 February 2020
4TH CORONAVIRUS DEATH REPORTS FROM ITALY, VIRUS CONTRACTED NUMBER RISES TO 833 IN SOUTH KOREA
SAJITH EXTENDS AN INVITATION TO SLFP
24 February 2020
SAJITH EXTENDS AN INVITATION TO SLFP
Relief in water bill for consumers in Kalutara that received Salt Mixed Water
25 February 2020
Relief in water bill for consumers in Kalutara that received Salt Mixed Water
Patalees driver says he wasn’t driving the vehicle, when the accident occurred
25 February 2020
Patalees driver says he wasn’t driving the vehicle, when the accident occurred

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.