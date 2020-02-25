Relief+in+water+bill+for+consumers+in+Kalutara+that+received+Salt+Mixed+Water

The attention of the Ministry of Water Supply and Drainage has been drawn towards releasing people from paying their water bills in several areas in Kalutara that received salt mixed water.

State Minister in charge of the subject Vasudeva Nanayakkara informed the Hiru news team that he had proposed to the Water Supply and Drainage Board to provide relief to the consumers who have been affected.

Around 215,525 people living in Kalutara, Beruwala, Panadura and Dodamgoda Divisional Secretariat areas are facing difficulties due to sea water being mixed with the water in the Kalu Ganga.