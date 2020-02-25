New+democratic+front+meets+to+decide+on+swan+symbol

New Democratic Front has convened its central working committee for a meeting this Sunday.

Party Secretary Sharmila Perera told our news team that the agenda of the meeting could not be revealed to the media.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has a proposal to contest the forthcoming General Election under election symbol swan.

Meanwhile, UNP former General Secretary Tissa Attanayake expressed his views about the election symbol of Samagi Jana Balavegaya.