64+suspects+who+received+fire+arms+training+with+Sharan+further+remanded+

64 suspects who had undergone fire arms training with the leader of the National Thawheed Jamaat Organization Saharan Hashim were remanded until the 10th of this month.

This was when they were produced before the Batticaloa Acting Magistrate S. Thiyageshwaran.

They were arrested in the Kanthankudy area subsequent to the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday based on Investigations carried out by the police.

Investigations carried out by the police have revealed that the suspects had received fire arms training at the National Thawheed Jamaat Organization Headquarters in Nuwara Eliya.