Passenger+ferry+service+from+Wellawatte+to+Battaramulla+from+the+11th+of+March+

Retired Major General R W Soysa, Chairman of the Land Development Corporation, stated that the passenger ferry service from Wellawatte to Battaramulla will commence on the 11th of March.

The ferry transport service will be operated by LRDC (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of the Land Development Corporation.

The ferry service is to be operated along the canal from Wellawatte to Battaramulla.

Accordingly, these boats will operate every 15 minutes from Wellawatte to Diyatha Uyana, Battaramulla from 6.50 am to 9.00 am.

The service will operate from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm every day in the evening.

These ferries are air-conditioned and by using the service, passengers will be able to travel from Wellawatte to Battaramulla in 20 minutes.

Retired Rear Admiral H Amaraweera, the Managing Director of LRDC (Pvt) Ltd stated that passengers will be able to avail the services at a subsidized rate.

This ferry service will be operated by retired Navy officers.